electronica 2020 to be held virtually

Messe München will organize the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics as a virtual event this year. The current travel restrictions in Europe, which are becoming more stringent, have required a re-thinking of planning.

The digital format for electronica in November will give exhibitors the opportunity to book digital trade fair booths. electronica virtual will also provide all customers additional ways to interact and network. A large portion of the conference and supporting program will also be available digitally.

New developments related to the coronavirus pandemic prompted Messe München to decide to hold electronica as a virtual event this year. In light of travel restrictions that have been imposed by a large number of visitor and exhibitor countries, electronica would have lost its character as a world-leading trade fair if it had been held as an in-person event in November.

Forced to rethink plans

“Even though an in-person trade fair could have been conducted with the help of our safety and hygiene concept, the latest developments related to travel restrictions in many countries forced us to rethink our plans,” says Falk Senger, managing director of Messe München. “We are adapting these plans to this dynamic situation and are now focusing solely on our virtual format. International exhibitors and visitors are the heart of electronica. In light of current Covid-19 conditions, we would not have been able to meet the expectations with an in-person trade fair.”

Kurt Sievers, the CEO of NXP Semiconductors and the Chairman of the electronica Advisory Board, added: “After reevaluating the situation, I consider the decision of Messe München to be very appropriate and responsible. We are pleased that, with electronica virtual, a concept is now offered for 2020 that allows exhibitors to reach their international customers, even in the continuing difficult pandemic period. Via this digital platform, exhibitors can present their innovations, learn about industry trends and efficiently network with customers and suppliers.”

Virtual product presentations and supporting program

Christoph Stoppok, the head of components, mobility & systems at the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, says: “The electronics industry and the solutions it provides are one of the major driving forces behind digitalization. Let’s put the industry’s ingenuity to use and get together this year at a virtual fair. This is exactly the right time to foster a dialogue in the industry and generate economic momentum once again.”

The virtual format of electronica will provide the electronics industry with a platform for global industry discussions this November. Its opportunities will include virtual trade fair booths, which will enable exhibitors to continue to communicate with their international customers and sell them on their products and solutions. The virtual event will be complemented by a digital conference and supporting program. Individual talks and panel discussions on trend topics like the automotive industry, embedded systems, IIoT, 5G, medical electronics and smart energy will be available online.