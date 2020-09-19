Digi-Key to distribute NI test & measurement products

Electronic component distributor Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include certain NI software-connected test and measurement products. This initiative greatly expands Digi-Key’s overall offerings in automated test.

Companies continue to face the challenge of getting quality products to market with shorter timelines. Engineers using Digi-Key’s global distribution channel and next day shipping will now have quick access to tools they can use to provide them with high quality, repeatable test and measurement data that will help them accelerate the verification and production of their products. The ease of set up and configuration offered by NI’s PC-based products frees up engineers’ time so they can focus on driving greater impact in development.

“Connecting engineers to the right tools when and how they need them accelerates productivity,” says Jim Ramsey, vice president of the global partner program at NI. “Offering our products through Digi-Key allows us to meet their customers where they are through the processes they’re accustomed to and gives us new avenues to equip more engineers with the tools they need.”

“We’re very proud to be able to offer NI products to our customers,” adds David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. “NI’s automated test and measurement products will help our customers to advance their projects faster by helping them analyze the data from their systems in real time.”