Digi-Key inks global disty deal with Septentrio

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has partnered with Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions. Digi-Key now offers mosaic-X5 globally for customers who need secure and reliable high-accuracy positioning in a compact and low-power form factor.

Septentrio’s mosaic-X5 features complete multi-frequency multi-constellation technology and tracks every existing and future signal from all Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations. Such signal diversity coupled with advanced anti-jamming technology allows mosaic-X5TM to deliver centimeter-level positioning with maximum availability even in challenging industrial environments. This makes mosaic-X5TM an ideal positioning solution for applications such as robotics, automation, telematics and many more.

“The mosaic-X5TM has a small form factor and low-power design, and brings high-performance positioning to volume applications,” says Francois Freulon, head of product management for Septentrio. “Having Digi-Key as a distributor enables us to scale and reach out to find new markets and applications where secure high accuracy positioning is required.”

“Digi-Key is excited about the new partnership with Septentrio,” adds David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “Demand for high-accuracy GNSS receivers with secure and robust positioning is growing strongly, as they continue to be implemented into new applications and devices.