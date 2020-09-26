Digi-Key inks global deal with Machinechat
Disty to deliver ready-to-use IoT data management software
Aiming to to accelerate IoT development and deployments for its customers, electronic distributor Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with Machinechat, a San Jose CA-based supplier of IoT data management solutions.
Machinechat’s JEDI One is an all-in-one software application for IoT developers and solution architects to provision IoT data collection, visualization, monitoring and local storage capabilities in minutes. Under terms of the partnership, Digi-Key will be the exclusive distributor of Machinechat’s JEDI One.
“We are excited to partner with Machinechat, an emerging leader in delivering easy-to-use and innovative IoT data management solutions,” says Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key. “The majority of today’s IoT projects are stalled or delayed due to the costs and complexity in developing custom software applications for each project, with as much as 50% or more of the cost to develop a prototype for developing custom software to process, store and present IoT data. Machinechat’s configurable all-in-one JEDI One IoT solution enables developers to readily integrate data collection, visualization and monitoring into their IoT projects in minutes, saving them thousands of hours of custom software development.”
