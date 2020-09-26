Electronic Products & Technology

Digi-Key inks global deal with Machinechat

Disty to deliver ready-to-use IoT data management software

September 26, 2020  EP&T Magazine


Automation / Robotics
Electronics
IoT
Supply Chain
distribution
IoT

Aiming to to accelerate IoT development and deployments for its customers, electronic distributor Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with Machinechat, a San Jose CA-based supplier of IoT data management solutions. 

Machinechat’s JEDI One is an all-in-one software application for IoT developers and solution architects to provision IoT data collection, visualization, monitoring and local storage capabilities in minutes. Under terms of the partnership, Digi-Key will be the exclusive distributor of Machinechat’s JEDI One.

“We are excited to partner with Machinechat, an emerging leader in delivering easy-to-use and innovative IoT data management solutions,” says Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key. “The majority of today’s IoT projects are stalled or delayed due to the costs and complexity in developing custom software applications for each project, with as much as 50% or more of the cost to develop a prototype for developing custom software to process, store and present IoT data. Machinechat’s configurable all-in-one JEDI One IoT solution enables developers to readily integrate data collection, visualization and monitoring into their IoT projects in minutes, saving them thousands of hours of custom software development.”

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Digi-Key inks global disty deal with Anderson Power
Digi-Key inks global disty deal with Septentrio
EAO inks global disty deal with Digi-Key
Digi-Key inks disty deal with Raltron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*