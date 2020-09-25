AQ B3CG invests $6M in Saint-Eustache facility

AQ B3CG, a company specializing in the supply of electrical harnesses and electromechanical connectors, announces a major $6-million investment to expand its new facility in Saint-Eustache QC. The investment will allow the firm to optimize its operations by focusing on automation and to boost its activities in the EV-related industry. AQ B3CG also plans to hire more than 50 workers over the next three years.

“Our expertise in the electric vehicle industry is already recognized around the world. Modernizing our equipment allows us to remain at the cutting edge of technology to further explore this market, but it also allows us to better support our current clients in their projects, by getting closer to them,” explained Céline Brunet, managing director of AQ B3CG. “This major investment will allow us to further assist the management team, which is also responsible for our US plant in Plattsburgh, in order to bolster AQ Group’s presence in Canada and the United States.”

Keen to stay in the municipality

AQ B3CG had set up in Saint-Eustache several years ago and chose to build its new facilities in the new Innoparc Albatros business district. The company was keen to stay in this municipality where many of its employees reside. The City of Saint-Eustache played a key role in this expansion project from the outset.

“We are very proud that AQ B3CG has chosen to stay here in Saint-Eustache to continue its expansion. The activities of this company fit perfectly with the vocation of the Albatros Innoparc: a cutting-edge company dedicated to innovation,” adds Saint-Eustache Mayor Pierre Charron.

Over the last few months, Montréal International, Greater Montréal’s investment promotion agency, supported the company in its expansion.

Sub-contracted assembly of complex electrical harnesses

“Electric vehicles are a key industry of the future for Québec. As such, AQ B3CG has the critical expertise to develop this industry here and we are pleased to have participated in their project,” says Stéphane Paquet, president and CEO of Montréal International. For more than a decade, Investissement Québec has been a partner of AQ B3CG, offering adapted financing and consulting services.

AQ B3CG specializes in the sub-contracted assembly of complex electrical harnesses and electromechanical connectors for the transportation, medical equipment, electromechanical system and green energy sectors.