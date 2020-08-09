TTI adds Gowanda inductors, chokes

TTI Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, has reached an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Gowanda Electronics’ inductors and chokes designed for RF, microwave and power applications.

For more than 50 years, Gowanda Electronics has been designing and manufacturing high performance components for demanding applications around the world. Product lines include off-the-shelf inductors for sensitive devices and equipment, broadband conicals for critical high frequency applications, and high reliability (Hi-Rel) products for demanding military, space and avionic applications. Particular expertise in custom component design and manufacturing enables Gowanda to work closely with OEMs to develop solutions that address their unique application-specific requirements.

“Gowanda’s product portfolio is an ideal set of magnetic solutions for our customers, which includes high-performance inductors and chokes that are critical to today’s designs in the ruggedized industrial, light rail transportation, as well as the military and aerospace markets,” says Jeff Ray, TTI VP product and supplier marketing.