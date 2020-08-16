Newark launches eBook on cables for factory automation

Newark has launched of an eBook that aims to guide engineers through the proper implementation of industrial-grade cables essential to a factory automation setting. The eBook provides users with cable solutions to avoid damages from commercial cable and ensure proper transfer of power, data, and control signals within a machine as well as from one machine to another.

Elements of this educational online tool include information on components of cables, a cable selection checklist, descriptions of cables for factory automation available from Newark, and the necessary cable accessories to ensure optimal performance.

Newark complements this information with a variety of industry-ready cables available to designers and engineers including:

Coaxial Cables for ControlNet factory floor applications

for ControlNet factory floor applications Fiber Optics cables impervious to EMI and RFI with the ability to extend greater distances than copper cables

cables impervious to EMI and RFI with the ability to extend greater distances than copper cables BUS and Network Cables offering higher speed, increased connection distance and the ability to connect more nodes

offering higher speed, increased connection distance and the ability to connect more nodes Robotics Applications Flex Cable specially designed to tolerate constant or repetitive motion during operation

specially designed to tolerate constant or repetitive motion during operation Variable Frequency Drive Cable to control power frequency and voltage delivered to a 3-phase AC electric motor

“Efficient communication systems are essential in the industrial landscape, but the use of a commercial cable in this setting often results in data loss and downtime that hinders factory performance,” says Cliff Ortmeyer, head of marketing for Newark.

To access the full eBook, visit this link.