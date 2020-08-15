Digi-Key reaches global partnership with EAO

Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its tool offerings by signing a global partnership with EAO to provide its customers with a new Digital Product Selector (DPS) tool for emergency stop switches.

EAO’s Digital Product Selector is an interactive and intuitive virtual configuration tool, enabling engineers and designers to easily configure products online to their specific needs. Exclusively offered by Digi-Key, the tool takes the guess work out of configuring emergency stop switches for engineers and designers, while offering an engaging user experience for customers to select emergency stop switches and configure them to their needs based on 3D photo realistic selections, as well as parametric input.

Customers can view 360-degree images, mounting depths, dimensional representations, illumination previews, and panel mounted views. Users can also download files such as data sheets designed for specific configuration, CAD drawings, launch installation videos and certifications.