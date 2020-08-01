CIT Relay & Switch acquires Picker Components

CIT Relay & Switch has enhanced its portfolio of electro‐mechanical relays and switches by acquiring competitor Picker Components.

“The combination of CIT and Picker will generate value for our customers through a large choice of tailored solutions, a global network of services and expanded engineering expertise. It will magnify our value with a wider breath of product while at the same time extracting synergies. We look forward to continued growth and strength this will give to our operation,” says Jeff Hampton, president of CIT Relay & Switch.

With its state‐of‐the‐art test lab, CIT provides custom or standard test requirements under a variety of conditions to validate most applications.

“CIT Relay & Switch places the customer first working directly with customers from simple to complicated projects, tailoring custom solutions and designs. Our technical, engineering and customer support personnel are well‐trained and can help with your design selection requirements,” Hampton adds.