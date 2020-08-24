Bittele Electronics approved for Ontario Made Program

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based printed circuit board (pcb) assembly firm has announced that the firm has been approved for the Ontario Made Program.

Supported by the Ontario government and funded through Ontario Together Fund, the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters’ Ontario Made program was launched in July 2020 with the mission of promoting the many world-class goods that are made across the province by helping businesses and consumers easily identify, access, and purchase local products. The Ontario Made program will promote locally made products and help build a strong, self-sufficient province that is vital to its economic recovery.

“Bittele has invested in its Markham facility in June 2019 and we now employ 50 people in Ontario. The Markham facility uses world class, high tech equipment to provide pcb assembly services to Canadian businesses. We supply pcs to many customers across Canada,” says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics, specialists in prototype and small-volume to mid-volume pcb assembly.

The Markham manufacturing facility is a 14,000-square-foot assembly house, featuring state-of-the-art automated pcb assembly equipment, solder paste printing, component placement, reflow, and inspection equipment.