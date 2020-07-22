Wenzel, Nikon Metrology enter disty partnership

Electronic Products & Technology

Nikon Metrology Inc and WENZEL America reached a distribution partnership. The deal makes WENZEL an official Nikon Metrology partner for the sales distribution of Nikon Metrology laser scanning products in the North American market.

WENZEL’s expertise and innovation in the CMM market, and Nikon Metrology’s laser scanning technology will support the American customer base with tailored CMM laser scanning solutions to meet a wide variety of applications, industries and requirements.

To meet the demands of Industry 4.0 and mutual customers, the collaboration of Nikon Metrology and WENZEL efficiently delivers innovative CMM-based laser scanning solutions throughout North America.

“One of our core philosophies at WENZEL is working with market leading technology partners to offer broad solutions to our customers,” says Drew Shemenski, president of WENZEL America. “Nikon is a clear leader in Laser Scanning technology, and WENZEL America is thrilled to be able to add this prestigious brand to our list of partners. Combining the power and capability of Nikon sensors with the accuracy and reliability of WENZEL systems will give the market unparalleled solutions to the metrology challenges faced by modern manufacturing.”

