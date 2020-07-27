Skills Ontario design challenge promotes skilled trade, tech careers

The #SkillsAtHome challenge series has been inspiring Ontarians to virtually explore the skilled trades and technologies since the first challenge officially launched in March. The ninth challenge of the series, the #SkillsLEGOVehicleChallenge, launched this week, and asks participants to create a vehicle out of LEGO that is powered by wind that can travel more than two-metres.

This challenge encourages the development of skills in planning, design, and green energy, and relates to the auto service industry. Participants have two weeks to design and build their LEGO vehicle, and must send in submissions for the #SkillsLEGOVehicleChallenge by August 3rd.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to develop and deliver this virtual challenge series,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “We’re proud to continue providing Ontarians with fun, interactive activities that encourage skilled trade and technology career exploration. Our #SkillsAtHome challenge series has truly been a celebration of skills development, and we’re happy to continue launching challenges.”

Share submissions on Twitter

To participate in challenges in the #SkillsAtHome series, audiences are asked to share their submissions on Twitter. Winners are awarded prizes provided by Skills Ontario and its partners. Skills Ontario thanks its #SkillsAtHome program sponsors: the Government of Ontario, 3M Canada, Centennial College, Haas, Humber College, IHSA, Linamar, Magna, OPG, RBC, and WSIB, as well as its #SkillsLEGOVehicleChallenge sponsors: Algonquin College, Bruce Power, CLAC, Confederation College, Georgian College, Kiewit, Loyalist College, OACETT, OCAS, Seneca College, Sheridan College, Snap-on, and Vale. All challenge details can be found in both official languages at skillsontario.com/skillsathome.