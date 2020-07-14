Schleuniger Group acquires US-based Cirris Systems

After many years of cooperation, the Schleuniger Group has signed an agreement to acquire Cirris Systems Corp., based in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the basis of an asset deal. The transaction is expected to be concluded in the third quarter of 2020 and the new company Cirris Inc. will take over most of the assets of Cirris Systems Corp.

“With the acquisition of Cirris, Schleuniger is further extending its market lead in testing of cables, harnesses and connectors,” says Christoph Schüpbach, CEO of the Schleuniger Group. “Together with adaptronic Prüfsysteme and Schleuniger Test Automation, both located in Germany, we have now fully realized our strategic main direction of ‘Best in Test’ and our ambition to be the global number one in technology, application and industry coverage.”

The purchase of Cirris represents an important investment in a key growth segment for Schleuniger, further expanding the group’s broad testing portfolio following the January 2018 acquisition of a controlling majority stake in testing equipment manufacturer adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH of Wertheim, Germany, as well as the May 2015 purchase of test automation solutions provider Cirris Solutions GmbH (now Schleuniger Test Automation GmbH) of Jettingen, Germany.

Complements the product portfolios

Cirris Systems complements the product portfolios and global market coverage of adaptronic and Schleuniger Test Automation exceptionally well and opens up the North American market for testing and test automation. It also reduces Schleuniger’s dependency on the automotive industry as Cirris generates the vast majority of its sales outside this industry.

In just five years, Schleuniger has built its testing business from the ground up to become a single-source supplier for all low- and high-voltage testing needs, from simple-to-use to highly configurable high-end testers and from standalone benchtop testers to partially or fully automated testing systems for virtually all applications in any industry.

“We are excited to become a part of the Schleuniger Group after many years of sales and technology cooperation,” adds Craig Taylor, president & CEO of Cirris Systems, who will remain in his current position at the new Cirris Inc. “Our product and service offerings complement the already extensive testing portfolio of the Schleuniger Group, and this acquisition offers us the chance to expand even more rapidly.”

In photo, left to right: Stefan Friedrich, adaptronic; Todd Christensen, Cirris; Darin Yeager, Cirris; Martin Stier, Schleuniger; Frank Breme, Schleuniger; Klaus Wurmhöringer, Schleuniger; Darren Teasck, Schleuniger; Craig Taylor, Cirris; Peter Müller, adaptronic, Anne Mertens, Schleuniger; Sean Matulonis, Schleuniger; Christoph Schüpbach, Schleuniger