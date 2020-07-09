Rogers’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions biz adds NA disty channel

Rogers Corp.’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS) business has introduced a new distribution channel in North America with the addition of Bonding Source, a Krayden Company, to their sales and service team effective this July. ACS provides global customers with market-leading high performance and high reliability RF material solutions.

Bonding Source is recognized as a global source for microelectronics and RF/ microwave materials servicing defense, satellite, aerospace, and a range of electronics markets. Bonding Source differentiates itself by working with customers to forecast needs and stocks material to provide immediate delivery with no minimum quantities, and technical support, including during the preform design, layout optimization and quick turn on laser cut preforms.

Service/support to OEMs & pcb makers

Rogers and Bonding Source, working closely as a team, will provide both sales and onsite service/support to both OEM and pcb manufacturing customers throughout North America.

“We are excited to be working with Rogers and its thermally and electrically conductive adhesive (TECA) product line. COOLSPAN film is leading edge and allows our customers to excel in producing high performance pcb solutions,” says Jim Wise, general manager at Bonding Source.