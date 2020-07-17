NexOptic joins NVIDIA partner network

Vancouver-based innovator in optics and AI – NexOptic Technology Corp. has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network as a preferred partner. Collaboration is already underway to leverage the powerful edge AI advantages of the NVIDIA Jetson platform with NexOptic’s next-generation ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions).

NexOptic’s ALIIS delivers superior all-light performance by enhancing images and video in real time for edge AI applications. Using the high compute, memory, and floating-point capabilities of the Jetson platform, NexOptic’s state-of-the-art image enhancing algorithms can run very fast inferencing to handle complex image to image tasks and optimize storage and streaming performance. Benefits include superior resolution and sharpness with dramatic reductions to image noise and motion blur, enhancements to long-range image stabilization, and reduced file size and bandwidth requirements.

Leading edge AI computing platform

NVIDIA Jetson is the leading edge AI computing platform with a vast global developer base. With support for cloud-native technologies now available across the full Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and developers of AI applications can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting robotics, smart cities, healthcare, industrial IoT and more. The platform includes small form-factor system-on-modules with GPU-accelerated parallel processing, the JetPack SDK with developer tools and comprehensive libraries for building AI applications, and a broad ecosystem of partners with products and services that accelerate development.

“Partnering with an edge computing leader like NVIDIA supports our objective to provide foundational AI layers into as many camera and complex machine imaging systems as possible,” said Rich Geruson, NexOptic’s Chairman. “With NVIDIA’s support, NexOptic is now accessible to more customers and is well positioned to support our clients’ increasingly complex application needs across global markets.”