LeddarTech acquires software firm VayaVision

LeddarTech, a Quebec City-based leader in ADAS and AD technology, has recently acquired sensor fusion and perception software company VayaVision Sensing Ltd.

LeddarTech supports Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators with an open automotive and mobility sensing platform, including its LiDAR-based LeddarEngine. There is an industry consensus that level 3 to 5 autonomous driving applications require multiple sensors and sensor combinations of LiDAR, radar, and cameras. Sensor fusion development significantly increases the customers’ time-to-market, cost, and risk. The integration of VayaVision technologies, products, and expertise enables LeddarTech to accelerate time-to-market while significantly reducing customer development costs and risks with a sensor fusion and perception stack that scales from a single sensor to multiple sensor combinations and is hardware and operating system software agnostic.

Autonomy solutions to the automotive industry

VayaVision, founded in 2016 by Dr Nehmadi Youval and Ronny Cohen and based in Israel, is a deep-tech company and a pioneer in the field of sensor fusion and perception, providing autonomy solutions to leading players in the automotive industry addressing use cases from L2 to L5 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AD (Autonomous Driving). The VayaVision team is comprised of Machine and Computer Vision as well as Deep Neural Networks experts.

LeddarTech’s open platform based on its full-waveform digital signal processing technology combined with VayaVision’s raw data sensor fusion and perception software stack will deliver the most accurate environmental model, enabling the volume deployment of cost-efficient ADAS and AD applications. This acquisition fits perfectly with LeddarTech’s long-standing open platform strategy to deliver an end-to-end ADAS and AD sensor fusion and perception stack product that is adaptable, flexible, and scalable to enable customers to innovate and accelerate their time-to-market.