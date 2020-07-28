eSight unveils its next gen of vision assistive technology

Toronto-based eSight, a cutting-edge vision enhancement platform, announced the launch of its latest innovation, eSight 4. eSight’s wearable assistive device is clinically validated to significantly enhance vision for those who are living with eye disease and disorders that lead to low vision and legal blindness. eSight 4 sets a new standard for enhanced vision technology by providing even greater visual clarity, a more versatile hardware design to enable unprecedented mobility and all-day use, and incorporates new advanced cloud-based capabilities and mobile apps.

“eSight launched as an unbelievable breakthrough in technology, and has since moved to a clinically validated solution for people living with eye disease and disorders that’s widely acclaimed by leading low vision medical professionals,” said Robert Vaters, eSight’s CEO and President. “While the technology continues to advance, our mission remains the same: to create a more inclusive world and empower the low vision community to see new possibilities.”

eSight 4 builds upon the success of eSight 3, which was named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions. Since that time, thousands of users have joined eSight’s community living with visual acuities from 20/60 to 20/1400 (perfect vision is 20/20) caused by more than 20 different eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt’s disease.

eSight’s vision-enhancing technology works by stimulating the remaining synaptic activity in the user’s eyes to provide the brain with increased visual information. Using the same clinically validated principles, eSight 4 incorporates extensive research and feedback from users to bring new advancements in three key areas:

Greater Visual Acuity: The new eSight 4 combines the best-matched camera, lens and screens that are backed by powerful custom software so the user can see more clearly and in greater detail.

More powerful software capabilities including improved auto-focus, applauded by early wearers, and 2x the maximum brightness.

Advanced controls that continue to allow wearers to take control of their vision with 24X zoom, focus, and contrast, but now also include custom viewing modes.

Two high-resolution screens (1280×960) for full binocular vision that integrate with the user’s own prescription lenses to enable even greater visual clarity

New Hardware Design for Greater Mobility: eSight 4 is the most mobile and versatile device that moves seamlessly with the wearer’s lifestyle whether reading or out on the go.

Wireless and hands-free, the eSight 4 head-mounted device includes easy to use built-in controls for true freedom and active living.

Thoughtfully designed, the new eSight 4 halo band with easy-swap back-battery perfectly distributes the weight for all-day comfort and use.

eSight 4 maintains its patented bioptic tilt feature which allows users to see what’s in front of them using eSight, and maintain what’s around them using their remaining peripheral vision.

Now Cloud-Based with New Mobile Apps: Leveraging the best of today’s digital possibilities, eSight 4 provides advanced capabilities in terms of community, support, entertainment, and connectivity.