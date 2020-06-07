Zettler Group forms disty partnership with Digi-Key

Starting this May, Zettler Group North America’s three product divisions have entered a long-term supplier relationship with Digi-Key Electronics, a global industry leader in electronics components distribution.

Zettler’s product lines include electromechanical relays (American Zettler, Inc.), LCD TFT display solutions (AZ Displays, Inc.) and transformer/magnetic components (Zettler Magnetics, Inc.).

Each of Zettler’s product divisions will have a variety of their most important component lines represented on Digi-Key’s highly user-friendly digital search engines. All products are available for immediate purchase through Digi-Key’s top-rated transactional website infrastructure. Products range from power relays for many different applications, to IPS color TFT displays to ac-dc power modules and power transformers across a variety of electrical parameters. Applications and industries span across HVAC-R, automotive, solar, EV-charging, smart energy, building automation, industrial, medical, LED lighting, energy distribution & management, telecom and many more.