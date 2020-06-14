Trusted Connectivity Alliance membership expands

Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA), a global, non-profit industry association working to enable a secure connected future, has welcomed Arm, NXP and Qualcomm to the organization as its latest members. Linxens and Workz Group have also joined as members in 2020.

Trusted Connectivity Alliance evolved from the SIMalliance in February 2020, reflecting the continued expansion of the global SIM industry and the need for broader industry collaboration among all ecosystem participants beyond traditional SIM manufacturers.

Key initiatives in progress by the Trusted Connectivity Alliance currently include:

eSIM: Maintaining and updating specifications which enable consistent and interoperable remote eSIM provisioning ;

Promoting security and privacy as integral to 5G networks;

Continued development of IoT SAFE with GSMA, enabling IoT devices to leverage the SIM to execute security services and store credentials in a standardised way;

Addressing fragmentation across integrated SIM technologies .

All Trusted Connectivity Alliance members can participate in working groups to advance SIM technology. As Executive Members, Arm and NXP are also eligible to participate on the Board to define the organization’s focus and strategic direction.

“Our objective is to represent all key actors within the connectivity / security industry to enable collaboration among all those who engage within the global SIM ecosystem,” comments Remy Cricco, Chairman of the Trusted Connectivity Alliance. “The significant expansion of our membership since evolving to the Trusted Connectivity Alliance validates our strategy, and we look forward to working closely with all our members to develop, define and influence the future technologies, standards and services that will impact our telecom industries and sectors.”

Trusted Connectivity Alliance members include organizations with an interest in SIM, embedded SIM (eSIM), embedded Secure Element (eSE), integrated SE and SIM (iSE, iSIM), hardware and software IP provisioning or related personalization services.