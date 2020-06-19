Rogers & U of Calgary advance innovative IoT Research

Rogers Communications and the University of Calgary announced a five-year agreement to advance innovative Internet of things (IoT) research in support of Canadians, and Canadian businesses. Together, they have established the Rogers Internet of Things Chair with research led by Dr. Steven Liang, PhD, a renowned researcher at the Schulich School of Engineering.

“This initiative will bring ground-breaking IoT research and innovation to Canadian businesses and Canadians overall,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “This exciting research is critical to developing the applications and IoT business solutions necessary to transform industries, support small businesses, and drive our economy when it’s needed most.”

As Rogers Internet of Things Chair, Liang will focus on IoT research in the areas of energy, smart cities, transportation, and workplace safety including COVID-19 related solutions.

Creative and entrepreneurial solutions

“Our students and researchers are constantly looking for creative and entrepreneurial solutions as we move forward in the digital revolution, seeking innovations to benefit society,” said Liang, associate professor in the Department of Geomatics Engineering. “This incredible support from Rogers will result in cutting-edge research on software applications for new technologies, both now and in the future.”

Liang is a globally recognized influencer and IoT researcher, as well as the winner of numerous prestigious awards, including the University of Calgary’s Peak Scholar Award and Killam Emerging Research Leader Award (NSERC).

“This investment in research and innovation by Rogers at the University of Calgary is another big step in our city’s status as an innovation hub,” said Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of The City of Calgary. “We’ve been working on solving the world’s biggest problems here in Calgary, and I know it won’t be long before Dr. Liang and his team are on the cutting edge of improvements in how we live, how we communicate, and how we help start-ups grow.”

Being connected means to Canadians

“The last several months and the impact of COVID-19 has underscored the important role that connectivity plays in our daily lives, whether it is people or devices or things,” added Prevost. “We truly understand what being connected means to Canadians, and Canadian businesses, and we are proud to be supporting the University of Calgary to advance IoT research for all.”

As an established leader in helping Canadian businesses leverage the power of IoT, Rogers provides IoT customers with the most Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network options. Rogers is committed to offering the latest in IoT connectivity and enable Canadian businesses to transform traditional practices to better serve Canadians.

“The Rogers Internet of Things Chair is at the forefront of technology innovation in our new economy,” said Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Economic Development. “Our city is ideally positioned to be a global leader in IoT combining the experience of business and leading-edge research to drive opportunity.”

smart city and wireless communication network, IoT(Internet of Things),CPS(Cyber-Physical Systems), ICT(Information Communication Technology), abstract image visual