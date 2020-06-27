NexOptic unveils AI powered adjustable turbo-speed anti-glare software

NexOptic Technology Corp., Vancouver-based optics and artificial intelligence (AI) innovator, has introduced an adjustable turbo-speed anti-glare offering for its All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS) program.

Processed on-device in real-time, this advanced anti-glare solution is built just for ALIIS and works on images and video. It works pixel-by-pixel whereby every single part of the image comes out of the neural network independently and is uniquely perfected. It is easily tuned, for creating more artistic videos and photographs, or when precision medical images are required.

Immediate applications include smartphones, DSLR’s, Smart Security, medical, and object detection in automated manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, and autonomous machines. Automobiles could see immediate benefit when adapting to harsh lighting environments that blind typical camera systems.

Qualcomm Platform Solution

NexOptic is a Qualcomm Platform Solution Ecosystem partner and is proud to be working with the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and a driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. Continued support from Qualcomm Technologies’ AI experts has helped expedite the integration of ALIIS into select Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms which is expected to be finished within a few weeks.

“The closer we get to completing the integration of ALIIS into Snapdragon, the stronger the global interest in our AI becomes,” said Paul McKenzie, CEO of NexOptic Technology Corp. “Our discussions with global OEM’s and other leading semiconductor companies are intensifying.”

While NexOptic and each original equipment manufacturer (OEM) retain control over the choice to license this technology, the optimized version of ALIIS will significantly reduce the integration cost to device makers making it easier and faster to implement NexOptic’s state-of-the-art solutions on Snapdragon-based commercial devices. In the future, global OEMs requiring premium imaging enhancement will have direct access to NexOptic’s industry-leading machine learning imaging solutions optimized for use on select Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Superior all-light performance solution

ALIIS improves image quality for a superior all-light performance solution. By learning a camera profile and optimally enhancing for improvement, images and video are corrected in a fraction of a second using edge processing. The result is superior resolution and sharpness, dramatic reductions to image noise and motion-blur, noticeable enhancements to long-range image stabilization by enabling faster shutter speeds, and significantly reduced file and bandwidth requirements for storage or streaming applications. Downstream applications include computational imaging, facial recognition, and object detection, giving it even broader market applicability.

“We’re continuously raising the bar with ALIIS,” said Kevin Gordon, NexOptic’s VP of AI Technologies, “By providing sight for machines, we’re at the forefront of a very exciting future for imaging and artificial intelligence. The impact on cameras, media applications, and streaming will be game-changing.”

NexOptic has filed a patent application on its anti-glare offering and is also patent pending on other unique novel, game changing features found in ALIIS.