Newark adds range of MPS power solutions

Newark, has enhanced its semiconductor portfolio with a new range of compact, highly energy efficient power, motion control, and sensor solutions by Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). Since the company was established in 1997, MPS has patented many ground-breaking technologies, including its most notable achievement of integrating an entire power system onto a single chip, which continues to drive their highly integrated systems today. Its mission is simple: to provide green, practical, and compact solutions that help to reduce total energy consumption.

MPS is the fastest growing power semiconductor company, specializing in the manufacture of small, energy efficient and easy-to-use power modules. The modules are commonly used in systems to support industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications. Design engineers will benefit from MPS’ specialized single-package power modules which integrate a maximum number of components, including the inductor, to provide an entire power system in one device. Integrating all components into a single package accelerates the design process and provides greater flexibility for customers to focus on configuring a device’s attributes.