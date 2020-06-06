Memory, power & 5G AI semis to see growth

The 5G AI, memory, and power amplifier (PA) semiconductor market is rapidly transitioning from a nascent stage to a growth stage, according to recent analysis provided by research group Frost & Sullivan.

It is strongly driven by exponentially increasing data traffic, technological advancements leading to hardware performance and capability improvements, and the emergence of new use cases, the report says. Registering an unprecedented growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.3%, the market for 5G AI, memory, and PA semiconductors is estimated to garner revenue of $15.03 billion by 2025 from $536.9 million in 2019.

“5G is in the early commercialization stage, and a majority of the deployments in the coming years are expected to be in the sub-6 GHz range. Hence, short-term opportunities will be limited to traditional devices, such as smartphones, communication infrastructure, and laptops,” said Prabhu Karunakaran, Test & Measurement analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Further, the AI processor market for 5G applications is rapidly growing, specifically in edge devices. They are expected to play a significant role in various devices, including edge servers and autonomous cars.”

Karunakaran added, “Memory integrated circuits (ICs) supporting 5G end-user markets will be the highest contributors. Power amplifier IC is estimated to have generated larger revenue due to multiple 5G deployments, with revenue from the infrastructure segment. Additionally, AI is in the infancy stage and is expected to grow significantly in the next five years.”

To tap into opportunities created by memory, PA, and AI semiconductors in 5G, Frost & Sullivan has identified key prospects in the: