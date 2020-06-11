Digi-Key launches pcb builder to streamline ordering experience

Digi-Key Electronics is now offering a printed circuit board (pcb) builder tool to streamline customers’ ordering experience of pcbs and to more broadly support their rapid prototyping needs. The PCB Builder allows pcbs to be shipped directly from the manufacturer and will allow customers to receive instant quotes from multiple firms all in one place.

“As we continue to expand our offerings to meet customers’ needs at all points of the technology ecosystem, the addition of the PCB Builder further broadens Digi-Key’s coverage as a one-stop-shop for all things related to technology innovation,” said Hermann Reiter, managing director at Digi-Key. “We are continually adding innovative tools like the PCB Builder to accelerate the design process and improve the customer experience.”

The launch of the PCB Builder tool is part of the Marketplace initiative, a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more.

PCB Builder is launching with four high quality manufacturers of pcbs, and that number is expected to grow. By combining the most commonly used pcb brands, the tool is unbiased at aiming to provide customers with the best possible outcome. Additionally, customers who use the tool will be able to view their files and perform file layer checks. While Digi-Key sells pcbs, it does not offer nor have intentions of offering board assembly services.

For more information, visit Digi-Key PCB Builder tool page.