Data Cable marks 40th anniversary

The Data Cable Co. Inc, a leading custom cable assembly manufacturer located in Orangeville ON marks its 40th Anniversary this June.

Specializing in building custom high quality designed wire harnesses, Data Cable first opened its doors on June 30, 1980, manufacturing custom cabling that connected mainframe computers and minicomputers. The firm evolved to become speed-to-market experts in the manufacture of high-quality OEM cabling assemblies and custom connectivity solutions for a widely diverse customer base and group of industries including medical, military, industrial automation & satellite ground technology.

“We take great pride in what we do because the products we make impact lives all over the world,” says Data Cable president Paul Nelson.

Data Cable assembles and manufactures all custom connectivity solutions, including cable assemblies, wire harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, box builds, sub-assemblies and more, from its 35,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility.

“We’ve come a long way in four decades,” adds Nelson. “We couldn’t be prouder of our history or our amazing team of people. They play a crucial role in our culture, values, success and longevity.”