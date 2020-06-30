Consumer interest for drones, self-driving cars grows amid pandemic

U.S. consumers’ enthusiasm for autonomous delivery technologies including drones, self-driving vehicles and robots is growing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the recent results of a study conducted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The study finds one-quarter (26%) of consumers now view autonomous delivery technologies more favorably than before the coronavirus health crisis. Half (49%) of consumers rate these technologies as somewhat or very favorable. With the increased need for contactless delivery, consumers are getting first-hand experience and becoming more familiar and comfortable with autonomous systems such as self-driving vehicles and drones, says Lesley Rohrbaugh, director of research, CTA. “Our data shows that these emerging technologies are playing an important role in delivering essential groceries, household items and medical supplies.”

Autonomous delivery technologies

Urban area residents are more aware of autonomous delivery technologies More than a one-quarter (27%) of respondents have some degree of familiarity with autonomous delivery systems. Residents in urban areas (35%) are more familiar with autonomous delivery than suburban (28%) or rural (16%) residents.

Younger adults and families with children view autonomous delivery technologies more favorably Most (63%) of those in the 18-34 age group indicate favorability toward autonomous delivery systems. Nearly three-fifths (57%) of households with children indicate high favorability toward autonomous delivery systems compared to households without children (46%).

“The trends we are seeing are reflective of the high demand for more options and convenience during this time, especially among families with children,” says Rohrbaugh. “Consumers are excited about the ability of these technologies to improve their lives.”