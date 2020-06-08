Aerial Technologies appoints CEO

Montreal-based Aerial Technologies, a pioneer in sensing intelligence, has announced the appointment of Steve Sifferman as CEO.

Sifferman brings to Aerial Technologies more than 25 years of executive and product leadership, having successfully built and led several wireless-related companies. The appointment occurs at a booming and critical moment in the firm’s evolution, according to a company statement.

“I’m excited to work with Steve as we establish Aerial as the global standard for Ubiquitous Sensing Intelligence to the Smart Ecosystem,” says Dr. Sam Heidari, chairman of the board. “With his industry expertise and proven leadership, Steve is spearheading Aerial’s transition from a patented technology to a widespread global and commercial success. We welcome his vast experience in scaling thriving businesses as Aerial enters an era of rapid growth.”

Leadership experience in wireless and AI

Sifferman was the co-founder of OneRAN, a startup focused on delivering products and services to wireless carriers. He was also CEO of Tarana Wireless and president of ArrayComm. He is a recipient of the Santa Clara University Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award and serves as a member of their advisory board.

“The convergence of wireless and artificial intelligence is extremely exciting,” says Sifferman. “Aerial’s product portfolio enables broad access to smart solutions at a fraction of the cost, as well as provides greater convenience with its non-invasive approach. I’m thrilled to be joining Aerial and I look forward to working alongside the Aerial team and our partners to expand the global adoption of Aerial’s AI-based products and services.”

Aerial Technologies delivers numerous advanced and robust motion intelligence services, such as security, smart buildings, telecare and the world’s first AI-based ambient remote care solution launched earlier this month. The combination of these services together with Steve’s leadership puts Aerial Technologies on a fast-growing path to change the paradigm of multiple industries worldwide.