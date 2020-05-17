Wearable sensor integrates machine learning innovation

Silicon Valley and Calgary based precision medicine technology pioneer Protxx unveiled new product development and pilot deployment collaborations focused on integrated diagnostic/therapeutic applications of the firm’s precision healthcare platform.

The Protxx precision healthcare platform integrates wearable sensor and machine learning innovations to replace bulky and expensive clinical equipment and time-consuming testing procedures. The device targets a variety of neurodegenerative medical conditions, in which patients suffer from impairments to multiple physiological systems. Protxx solves the difficult problem of identifying and quantifying these multiple different impairments, disrupting diagnosis and treatment with easy-to-use low-cost precision patient assessments.

In collaboration with researchers at the University of Calgary Human Performance Lab (UCHPL), Protxx recently demonstrated the ability to integrate both diagnostic and therapeutic functions into Protxx wearable devices in order to enhance the management of neurodegenerative medical conditions. The newly announced collaborations and investments will drive product prototyping of the integrated device with Triple Ring Technologies (TRT), Newark CA, and pilot testing at UCHPL. TRT’s Venture Studio and Edmonton-based Brass Dome Ventures are both supporting the collaboration as new Protxx investors. Investment terms were not disclosed.

In addition to the new investments, Protxx and the UCHPL-based Integrative Sensorimotor Neuroscience Laboratory directed by Dr. Ryan Peters have been awarded a Mitacs Accelerate grant to support graduate student researchers participating in the project in 2020-2021. Dr. Peters is also a member of the Wearable Technology Research and Collaboration (We-TRAC) training program, a core group of UCHPL professors and graduate students focused on re-shaping the wearable technology landscape across industry and academia and fostering the next generation of wearable technology experts.

“We are excited to announce these new collaborations and supporting investments,” says John Ralston, Protxx CEO & founder. “UCHPL’s world-class research in human neuro – musculo – skeletal health, combined with TRTs proven co-development model for the launch of breakthrough medtech products and Brass Dome’s extensive network of international medical devices experts, will enhance and accelerate our ability to commercialize innovative new precision healthcare tools that improve the diagnoses and treatment of medical conditions affecting global patient populations numbering in the billions.”

Dr. Ryan Peters from UCHPL added: “This new collaboration will leverage years of lab-based research to provide users and their care providers with powerful new wearable device tools for diagnosing and treating age, disease, and injury-related balance impairments. We look forward to our collaboration with Protxx, and together we hope to make a significant positive impact on the cost, efficiency, and quality of healthcare internationally.”

“The multifunctional capabilities, ease-of-use, and low cost will enable widespread healthcare applications,” says Jeff Sirek, Commercial GM. “We look forward to combining our technical expertise with Protxx’ core technology in order to bring this breakthrough technology to patients worldwide.”