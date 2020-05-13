Northern Ontario groups amongst COVID-19 Challenge winners

FloSonics Medical, Sudbury ON-based developers of medical wearable sensors, is among the firms recognized in the Vale COVID-19 challenge. The event was launched in Canada this spring to help propel innovative COVID-19 solutions developed by companies, startups, institutions, universities or professionals into the marketplace by offering financial support of up to USD $1M.

FloSonics Medical is a venture-backed start-up that develops and commercializes wearable sensors, which improve clinical management of critically ill patients inside and outside of the hospital. To help during the COVID-19 Pandemic, FloSonics developed a wearable wireless single-use hemodynamic monitor that allows clinicians to access vital information about a COVID-19 patient’s cardiovascular state remotely via Bluetooth. The funds received from Vale will help them increase capacity to manufacture and deliver the devices which have already been cleared for use in the US by the FDA.

“FloSonics is pleased to partner with Vale in this important initiative,” explained Joe Eibl, chief executive officer at FloSonics Medical. “Our aim with this solution is to facilitate monitoring where resources are limited, and to help support clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.”

First Team 1305 group of North Bay high school robotics students

Also among the 11 solutions selected to receive financial support as part of the Vale COVID-19 Challenge was another entry form Northern Ontario. First Team 1305, a group of high school robotics students from North Bay ON, developed a DIY ultra-violet (UV) sterilizer that facilitates the cleaning and sterilization of personal protective equipment. The team currently has two prototypes being used at the North Bay Regional Health Centre in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. The funds will allow them to further develop these prototypes and build an open source model to be shared internationally. They also plan to purchase the required material to build 50 units to donate to local hospitals and medical centers.

“The funds provided by Vale for the UV Sterilizer Project will have a positive impact on the people at risk of COVID-19 in our community and will help others to make a difference in their community as well,” explained Fionna Truong, First Team 1305 student. “The safety equipment and masks are key in keeping our first responders and those at risk safe. By being able to sterilize and reuse masks we will be able to continue protecting our community, and with the help from Vale, others will now be able to help their community.”

