Skills Ontario launches #SkillsAtHome series

Skills Ontario’s #SkillsAtHome social media challenge series, which encourages skilled trade and technology career exploration, officially launched on March 28th. With two challenges wrapped up, Skills Ontario is thrilled to announce the third challenge in the series: the #SkillsWackyHairChallenge. Applicants are instructed to design and form a “wacky” hairstyle to the best of their ability. This tests skills in creativity and patience, and relates to the service sector of the skilled trades and tech.

“The reception to our challenge series has been amazing. We’re thrilled to see submissions coming in and so many Ontarians developing skills and having fun!” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “We’re proud to offer virtual opportunities to our audiences to learn about skilled trades and technologies. Covering the massive variety of skilled trade and tech opportunities is an integral part of promoting these career paths, and that is why every one of our challenges emphasizes the development of different skills. Thank you to all our participants and the advocates who are encouraging them to join in on the fun.”

As the #SkillsWackyHairChallenge kicks off, the second challenge of the series, the #SkillsCookieChallenge, reaches its deadline. The #SkillsWackyHairChallenge’s deadline to apply is May 11th.

To participate in challenges in the #SkillsAtHome series, audiences are asked to share their submissions on Twitter. Winners are chosen by the Skills Ontario team, and will be awarded prizes provided by Skills Ontario and its partners. All challenge details can be found in both official languages atskillsontario.com/skillsathome.

Along with Twitter, Skills Ontario can also be found on Instagramat @skillsontario, on LinkedIn at “Skills Ontario”, and on Facebook at “Skills Canada – Ontario.” Skills Ontario looks forward to continuing to provide fun and interactive learning opportunities to build a strong and robust workforce.