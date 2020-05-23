Sager enhances thermal offering by adding Advanced Thermal Solutions

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components and provider of value-add solutions, announced the addition of Advanced Thermal Solutions (ATS) to its line card. ATS is a complete thermal solutions provider, offering a robust portfolio of thermal products and solutions.

“We’re excited to partner with Sager Electronics and its specialized group, Sager Power Systems,” remarked Steve Nolan, VP sales and business development for Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. “In Sager Electronics, we have the opportunity to work with a distributor with a highly trained, technically experienced sales force focused on thermal management.”

“Advanced Thermal Solutions provides innovative, high-quality and cost-effective thermal management and packaging solutions,” stated Aldo Guarino, director, supplier marketing and product management for Sager Electronics. “The addition of ATS to the Sager line card will enable us to provide further thermal expertise for our customers’ most complex thermal applications, and it is an excellent complement to our thermal product portfolio.”