Raspberry Pi breaks new ground with quality camera

World renowned for its series of small single-board computers used to promote the teaching of basic computer science, Raspberry Pi has launched a high quality camera to the designer marketplace. Complete with a 12-megapixel ultra-definition-resolution camera and interchangeable lenses, the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is the first-of-its-kind to hit the market and is suitable for professional and consumer applications which require the highest levels of visual fidelity and integration with specialist optics.

The camera can effectively capture still images and video footage. It is compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi boards from the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B onwards and can be used as a desktop camera. The camera is suitable for a wide range of professional applications including machine vision, robotics, industrial and agriculture. It is also ideal for home and professional security systems which operate in low ambient light conditions. The camera can be programmed to collect data to support facial and number plate recognition and parking space monitoring.

Interchangeable lens combinations

Professional designers will find the new camera and interchangeable lens combinations simple to integrate into monitoring and quality control systems while educators, makers and consumers will relish in the camera’s capability and functionality to take Raspberry Pi projects to new horizons. The ultra-definition camera extracts more information from the lens to create higher quality, content-rich images that could not be achieved by the existing Raspberry Pi Camera Module v2.

The complete Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera package consists of three individual products, all available for fast delivery from Newark, including: