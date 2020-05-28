Patriot One’s Xtract AI division lands National Defence contract

Patriot One Technologies Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary Xtract Technologies has secured a (CAD) $199,000 contract with Canada’s Department of National Defence through the Public Works and Government Services Canada Division, as part of the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) Program.

Operating covertly is key for Army operations and the ‘Now you see me, now you don’t’ project is looking for solutions to actively modify the visual and infrared signatures (the pattern emitted by an object) of Army platforms in order to decrease detectability. Xtract AI proposes to leverage recent advances in deep learning and computer vision, along with novel deep learning technology to develop a system capable of assessing the efficacy of any existing or developed adaptive and multi-spectral concealment and camouflage technologies or materials. This will guide the development of technologies that optimally reduce visual and infrared detection of soldiers and vehicles, and enhance the performance of materials designed to eliminate detection in dynamic environments in real time.

Two deep learning components

The proposed system will combine two deep learning components: a soldier and vehicle detector; and a soldier and vehicle concealer. The detector will be a computer vision model that is able to identify people and vehicles from visual and infrared video streams. Meanwhile the concealer will be a computer vision model that uses real-time information from the context (e.g., background visual and heat patterns) to determine the optimal visual and infrared signature to facilitate concealment.

Using these two components, several outstanding problems with soldier and vehicle concealment can be addressed. Concealment systems will be able to be assessed, for example the efficacy of new uniforms, textiles and vehicle add-ons. Pitting the two components against each other will also facilitate the development of optimal concealment methods. Additionally, the concealer will be trained to generate modified visual and infrared signatures that are able to prevent detection by the deep learning detection system.

“We’re delighted that the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program selected us to work on this project,” says Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies. “Utilizing Xtract AI’s knowledge of artificial intelligence, and data and video analysis we hope to be able to assist the Canadian Army in their ability to operate covertly, thus keeping our soldiers safer.”