Mouser online calculator speeds design process

Global electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. has launched its free Technical Resource Center, which provides an extensive lineup of online calculators designed to help engineers of all skill levels save time figuring out anything from power conversion computations to resistor colour codes.

“Part of delivering exemplary service to our customers means providing them with the tools and information they need to order and design with latest products,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ senior VP marketing. “Mouser’s online calculators help save time, providing more opportunity for customers to find essential technical data and application information.”

To see all of Mouser’s conversion calculators, go to https://www.mouser.com/technical-resources/conversion-calculators