Manufacturing during COVID-19: Ramping up again

As the COVID-19 virus is slowly being brought under control by social distancing measures and widespread testing, provinces across Canada are starting to gradually reopen their economies, and manufacturers need to be ready to ramp up again.

Unfortunately, the resumption of full scale operations doesn’t necessarily mean a return to business as usual. The “new normal” will include a host of new safety protocols including: changes to production floors to accommodate social distancing, revised employee shift arrangements and schedules, new cleaning and sanitation regimens, new PPE requirements, changes to how logistics are handled, and manufacturers also need to consider contingency plans for future emergencies, such as a second wave of the virus.

Financial considerations also loom large. Companies might need to access grants or loans to get their operations up to pre-pandemic levels.

To help manufacturers make sense of how to operate in a post-COVID world, we will bring together industry experts, trade association representatives and professional advisors in a FREE virtual summit to have an open discussion about how to navigate these choppy waters.

