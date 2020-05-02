Industry component veteran passes

The Canadian electronics sector has lost a long-serving veteran of this industry. Described as a good friend and mentor to many, Sheldon ‘Shelley’ Newman, passed away on April 29th, 2020. He would have been 86 on May 15th.

After working for Automatic Connector Corp. in New York during the late 1960’s, Shelley moved to Canada a few years later. He started working for Ben Manis, who then was president of Specialty Electronics Inc. Newman remained there for about a decade, building the business and selling what he knew best, connectors. During the many years of pounding the pavement across Canada and the US, Newman’s tasks extended long past office hours taking care of his wife Sandy, who had many health issues, and their only son Neil. Ever the loving, caring, attentive husband and father, Newman went to great lengths to do whatever necessary to take care of his family. He retired from the industry about 10-years ago. Roughly five years ago, he developed advanced dementia and had to be placed in a residence where he resided for the last two years.

“The Canadian Electronics Industry has lost a smart, resourceful and gentle man,” says Syd Knecht, CEO, Promark Electronics Inc., Montreal. “Throughout his career, he certainly knew where to source connectors. He took great pride in finding new customers and in the success of booking new business. He will be remembered as a pioneer in our industry.”

Funeral arrangements are with Steeles Memorial Chapel in Toronto.