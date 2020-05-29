EPTECH Shows cancelled until 2021

Canada’s only series of trade shows specific to the electronics industry has have been cancelled for 2020.

As countries, provinces and states have imposed new, stricter measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the decision has been made to move EPTECH shows scheduled for seven major Canadian cities into 2021. Operated by EP&T magazine for more than 30-years, EPTECH Shows join a growing number of electronic industry events that have been cancelled, postponed or converted to a virtual event in North America.

Face to face networking

The Shows have annually provided electronics engineers and designers exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry.

“While we originally rescheduled our events for the fall, we believe social distancing will continue to be a thing for the foreseeable future,” says show manager Scott Atkinson. “We all want to do the right thing to prevent a resurgence in Covid cases – thus continued social distancing measures will make it impossible to guarantee the attendance required to ensure our exhibitors have a successful event.”