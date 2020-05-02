Digi-Key reaches global disty deal with Fingerprint Cards AB

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has expanded its product portfolio by signing a global distribution partnership with Fingerprint Cards AB, providing customers with standalone, compact biometric fingerprint sensor solutions.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a world-leading biometrics company with its roots in Sweden. Its solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.

Biometric authentication is growing

“We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards,” says David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “Biometric authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”

“This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business,” adds Michel Roig, senior vice president, payments & access at Fingerprints. “Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas.”

Compact Fingerprint Biometric Module