Digi-Key adds flexible heaters to product offering

Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its thermal management product line by adding key flexible heater manufacturers including All Flex, TurboFlex Heaters, and other suppliers.

In serving engineers, designers, product development groups, and the electrical engineering community, Digi-Key has recognized that its customer base is routinely designing and incorporating flexible heaters in new product designs. In addition, these individuals are typically already using Digi-Key as a source for the control and electrical management of heating products, and therefore adding this new wide breadth of flexible heater options will help streamline their purchasing process.

Digi-Key is now offering the largest supply of flexible heaters in the country, with nearly 500 different models, sizes, shapes, material types and power alternatives, according to David Stein, VP global supplier management at Digi-Key.

Thermal management products

“We know that our customers continue to want to use our distribution services as a one-stop-shop for all of their component needs and adding such a variety of thermal management products to our line helps us make that possible,” says Stein.

TurboFlex Heaters provides polyimide and polyester foil heaters in sizes from a few square inches to large format layouts covering a wide range of power options. The company is known for its quick turnaround time of custom heaters at economy prices, serving product designers, product development groups, engineers, and small-to-medium production volume. In addition, its standard line of heaters is the largest in the world.

All Flex Inc. is a multi-location production facility with ISO, Mil-Spec, ITAR, AS9000, NASA Qualified, and UL certifications serving medical, military/aerospace, industrial, outdoor electronics, and laboratory equipment, plus a wide variety of general electronics application areas. Providing polyimide and silicone rubber heaters, All Flex specializes in advanced design and precision performance heaters and assemblies, including high temperature applications. With both custom and standard heaters, All Flex’s product breadth is one of the largest in the country.