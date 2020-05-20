BlackBerry launch seeks to provide intelligent security, everywhere

BlackBerry Ltd., Waterloo ON, has launched BlackBerry Spark Suites, security tools offering enterprises a range of tailored cybersecurity and endpoint management options to help protect data, minimize risk, and reduce cost and complexity.

Spark Suites is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation for improved cyber threat prevention and remediation from BlackBerry Cylance, plus seamless endpoint management, user authentication, and application and data encryption from BlackBerry UEM. The new suites improve user productivity and layered security defenses, while simplifying purchasing decisions for enterprise customers who are undergoing digital transformation and shift to remote work.

“2020 is a pivotal year for organizations trying to maintain business continuity, while undergoing digital transformation and workplace upheaval. With the increased volume and variety of enterprise IoT endpoints and as the scale of cyber threats continues to grow,” says John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry.