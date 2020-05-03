Allied adds Baldor-Reliance, Schneeberger & IKO

Allied Electronics & Automation has added more trusted suppliers to its 300-strong network, including Baldor-Reliance, Schneeberger, and IKO International, now available in Canada.

“Adding these brands to our supplier network, along with the recent enhancements we’ve made to our digital customer experience, sends a clear message to customers that we are committed to being a world-class partner in helping engineers, designers and maintainers solve their toughest challenges,” says Frank Cantwell, VP supplier and product management at Allied.

Baldor-Reliance, an ABB brand, has more than a century of experience designing and manufacturing electric motors. Baldor-Reliance motors are designed to meet or exceed energy efficiency requirements in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and feature robust, heavy gauge steel construction, greaseable bearings and foot-mount bases. Allied Electronics stocks a variety of single and three-phase motors from Baldor-Reliance, which are commonly employed to power pumps, fans, industrial machinery and more.

Using the most advanced manufacturing technology and highly specialized employees, Schneeberger has set the standard for durability, reliability, and efficiency in linear motion technology. By offering linear guideways and profile rail guideways together with measuring systems, racks, slides, positioning systems and mineral casting, the company has ensured its name has become synonymous with modern linear technology all over the world.

With 70 years of innovation, know-how and originality, including five decades in the U.S. market, IKO International designs and manufactures motion products that meet the highest quality and performance standards and deliver the precision and accuracy customers expect. The company’s motion devices, and proprietary C-Lube Technology, help provide long-term, maintenance-free operation.

IKO products available from Allied Electronics include: linear motion rolling guides that reduce linear motion friction in the positioning mechanisms of machines; direct-drive precision positioning tables that provide fast, responsive machine motion used in semiconductors, packaging, medical, CNC machines, and automation applications; needle roller bearings with high load capacity that help reduce a machine’s overall size; spherical plain bushings that feature inner and outer rings with spherical sliding surfaces capable of handling radial and bidirectional axial loads at the same time; crossed roller bearings that have an internal design that allows them to handle complex loads in the smallest of spaces; and cam followers which come in a range of sizes and types to meet the needs of any application.