Partnerships with Canadian industry to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

The Government of Canada recently sent a call to action to Canadian businesses and manufacturers to help deliver critical health supplies that will help Canada fight the COVID‑19 pandemic. Since then, the government has been working collaboratively with almost 3,000 companies who have stepped up to offer their expertise and capacity.

Working with Canadian industry

The Government of Canada has signed new procurement agreements with the following Canadian companies:

Thornhill Medical is a medical technology company located in Toronto that manufactures portable ventilators. The Government of Canada has ordered over 1,500 ventilators from multiple companies, including Thornhill as a significant partner, and is working on a plan to distribute them appropriately.

Cooperation from companies and industries

The Government of Canada also welcomes the cooperation of other companies and industries that have answered the call to action and offered their support in the fight against the COVID‑19 pandemic:

General Electric Healthcare has already doubled its capacity for ventilator production, and has plans to double it again over the next few months, including an additional 500 ventilators for the Government of Canada to respond to COVID‑19.

Building Canadian capacity through superclusters

Through the Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster (NGEN Canada), at least $50 million has been made available to develop and produce new, in-demand technologies, equipment, and medical products such as virus screening tests, vaccines, therapeutics, and symptom management treatments. It also includes medical equipment to care for Canadians such as ventilators, peripherals, personal protective equipment, and cleaning and sterilization chemicals and equipment.

The supercluster issued a call out to its members and organizations across Canada for project proposals. It has since reviewed and conditionally approved three projects to address critical health care needs and build Canadian manufacturing capacity.

Three projects from the supercluster will move forward to address current health care needs as well as build long-term manufacturing capacity in Canada. These three projects emerged out of an outpouring from members and organizations across the country within 48 hours of the call for projects.