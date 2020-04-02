OEMs facing COVID-19 issues

On April 1, EP&T, Canadian Manufacturing and Plant Magazine hosted a webinar for manufacturers on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event you missed it, a full recording of the webinar is available here.

With the help of Steve Loftus, president of Barrie, Ont., manufacturer Innovative Automation, and Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, we delved into a myriad of topics, including:

– Addressing financial and liquidity concerns.

– Managing with reduced staff.

– Managing sudden operational slowdowns or closures.

– Initiating an effective communication plan.

– Raising cleanliness on the plant floor to a higher level.

– Equipping managers and workers with appropriate personal protective equipment.

– Practising social distancing in tight work environments.

Check out the full recording below:

https://bit.ly/2w5bWum