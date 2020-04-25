LeddarTech partners with Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co.

LeddarTech, an industry provider of auto and mobility LiDAR platform, has added Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co. Ltd, as a member of the Leddar Ecosystem, joining a team of other technology industry leaders.

Sunny Automotive Optech is a market leader in technology that provides optical solutions that contribute toward LiDAR solutions for autonomous and intelligent applications. As a strategic partner, Sunny Automotive Optech will be collaborating with LeddarTech in creating LiDAR solutions for automotive and mobility applications. Sunny Automotive will provide automotive grade optical design and industrialization expertise for the optical subsystems as well as manufacturing services for the optical elements and subassemblies. The optical subsystems will include transmitter and receiver optics consisting of selected automotive-grade optical elements with a path to automotive qualification, testing and cost optimization.

Safe, viable path to volume deployment

This partnership will accelerate the design cycle of our customers and provide a safe, viable path to volume deployment for ADAS & AD applications. LeddarTech and Sunny Automotive Optech will initiate this collaboration on front and cocoon LiDAR optics designs, based on the LeddarEngine. The LeddarEngine is comprised of the LeddarCore LCA3 system-on-chip and LeddarSP signal processing library. The LeddarEngine sets a new standard for the design of integrated and customizable solid-state LiDAR solutions optimized for autonomous shuttles, robotaxis, delivery vehicle and passenger vehicles. Sunny will contribute towards the automotive platform offering that includes the LeddarEngine by introducing automotive grade optical design and manufacturing services to Tier-1 customers developing LiDAR solutions.

“Sunny Automotive Optech’s track record of achieving cost optimization through innovation, balance in product and process design and supply chain management produces an optimized solution between performance and cost. This added competency will enhance the industry’s competitiveness of the LeddarEngine patented technology,” stated Michael Poulin, LeddarTech’s Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development.