Kraken partners with Greensea Systems

Kraken Robotics Inc., St. Joh’s NL, has entered into a partnership agreement with Greensea Systems Inc., Richmond VT-based creator of OPENSEA, an open architecture robotic platform. This partnership will expand upon the collaborative efforts already undertaken between the two companies to rapidly advance the capabilities of marine robotics. Under the agreement, Greensea will support development, integration, and testing work with Kraken across several of Kraken’s technology platforms.

The companies have worked together over the last twelve months to utilize the OPENSEA Platform and provide a robust, modular, and extensible software architecture for Kraken’s autonomous underwater vehicles and towed systems.

Simplifies contracting between the companies

This Partnership Agreement simplifies contracting between the companies and allows for on-going collaboration for software and hardware technologies. Greensea will support Kraken in maturing on-going programs and accelerating new commercial offerings, including supporting Kraken’s R&D programs under the scope of the OceanVision project.

The companies also intend to work together specifically in the areas of seabed residency and hull inspection and have already demonstrated successful efforts by integrating Kraken sensors into the Greensea OPENSEA Platform and Greensea hardware products, including the newly developed Greensea Hull Crawler system.