Infinite Electronics makes, donates reusable face shields

Infinite Electronics Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components, is using its 3-D printing capabilities to produce reusable medical face shields in an effort to aid healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infinite Electronics has begun manufacturing general-use medical face shields that can protect the entire face area of medical workers currently experiencing a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE). The company is utilizing its 3-D printer to make the protective gear and has just completed its first lot of face shields.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the entire world right now, so we began to think of ways that we could help using technology we already have. With these reusable plastic face shields, we are able to help protect those who are most at risk on the frontlines battling this illness. We are happy to be able to contribute to easing the shortage of PPE supplies to healthcare workers. We are donating the face shields to as many healthcare resources as possible,” explained Penny Cotner, president & CEO of Infinite Electronics.

Infinite Electronics has already shipped its first order of face shields and has received more orders to fulfill. These face shields can be used by any healthcare provider at risk of coming into contact with sick and at-risk patients in any medical environment. Budmen Industries is responsible for the design of this 3-D printed face shield and graciously shared the design files with Infinite Electronics.