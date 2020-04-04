How are employers responding to COVID-19?

Talent Canada magazine is conducting a national survey to find out how employers are responding to COVID-19.

The survey is open now and will close next Friday, April 10 at 9 a.m. ET.

It is designed to capture a snapshot of things like:

Work at home policies

Layoffs and business declines

Gauging the federal government’s reaction and assistance

And more

Answers will be kept in confidence and only reported on in aggregate.

If you’re willing to talk to one of our journalists for an article we’re doing, there is an optional spot at the end of the survey to add your contact information.

Survey results will be released in Talent Canada.

To take the survey visit https://www.research.net/r/QK3W8X5

If you have questions about the survey, contact Todd Humber, group publisher at thumber@annexbusinessmedia.com.