EMA Design Automation partners with Dassault Systèmes

EMA Design Automation, a full-service provider of electronic design automation (EDA) solutions, has entered into a partnership with Dassault Systèmes that aims to drive disruptive business transformation for electronic product development. This partnership will work towards the joint mission of connecting teams across a common data model for unified product development and collaboration.

“Our main goal has always been to provide our customers with the right tools, processes, and systems to address their business needs” says Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA. “Our electronics expertise combined with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform allows us to break down traditional communication barriers, providing organizations with a single source of truth to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers.”

Product development becomes more complex and intertwined

As product development becomes more complex and intertwined, Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform addresses the unique business challenges that arise within the high-tech industry. Traditionally, each phase has been treated as silos of energy, which leads to inefficiencies, multiple revisions, and often missed market opportunities.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides businesses with insight into all phases of the design cycle, naturally connecting the organization in one digital environment. EMA will be providing sales and support for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Product teams now have a way to pull together and leverage information from across the organization in context. This unified approach provides stakeholders with the ability to design, simulate, analyze, and verify a true digital twin long before anything is produced; eliminating the need for multiple design iterations prior to production.