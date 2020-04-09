Digi-Key strikes NA disty deal with Siglent

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Siglent Technologies, an electronic test and measurement solutions provider. This expansion is part of the DK+ initiative, Digi-Key’s continued growth as a world-class distributor to provide products, services and solutions for all phases of the technology innovation ecosystem.

“We’re excited to partner with Digi-Key because it enables us to leverage their strong brand so that customers can purchase Siglent products as part of their DK+ initiative,” says Dave Stuart, general manager at Siglent Technologies. “Digi-Key is one of the largest electronic component vendors and adding Siglent test and measurement equipment enables a customer to fulfill their component requirements as well as their test equipment needs. From an administrative perspective, Digi-Key’s process is very efficient and the portal makes it easy for Siglent to monitor the order process and fulfill orders to our customers’ expectations.”

Invests over 15% of sales into R&D

Siglent designs and manufactures electronic test and measurement instruments and the firm invests more than 15% of total sales into research and development, while owning many patents for its advanced technologies.

“We look forward to partnering with Siglent to expand our test and measurement solutions and bring customers a wider selection and deeper product offering in global regional markets at competitive prices,” adds David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key is uniquely positioned to provide everything the technology innovation ecosystem needs thanks to the strength of our existing brands and world-class service model.”