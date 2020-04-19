Digi-Key reaches NA disty partnership with Rigol

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, providers of electronic test and measurement solutions. This expansion is part of Digi-Key’s Marketplace initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

Rigol Technologies is a world-class leader in digital oscilloscopes, waveform generators, multimeters and dc loads. Rigol’s premium line of products includes digital and mixed signal oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers and RF signal generators, arbitrary waveform generators, sensitive measurement products, and data acquisition systems.

“Partnering with Rigol expands the solutions customers need, providing a wider selection and a deeper product offering of electronic test and measurement equipment in global regional market at competitive prices,” says David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key is committed to providing full-service, one-stop shopping of electronic components and equipment that support engineers, designers and the entire ecosystem of technology innovation in rapidly changing markets with supplier leaders in each region.”

Test and measurement solutions from Rigol Technologies